$66m for Tharthar Lake Water Management Project

By John Lee.

The Iraqi Cabinet held its weekly regular meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Al-Abadi.

It discussed energy, housing, transport, security, financial reforms and delivery of public services, and also reviewed several reconstruction projects across Iraq.

The cabinet approved measures to accelerate the transition to electronic payment of salaries to all state and public-sector employees in Iraq, and approved additional resources to support the appointment of 200 officers to Iraq’s Counter Terrorism Service.

It also authorised the allocation of 79 billion Iraqi dinars ($66 million) from the 2018 Contingency Fund to finance the first phase of the Tharthar Lake sustainable water management project.

The Cabinet decided to separate Iraq’s Civil Aviation Authority (ICAA) from the Ministry of Transport, and attach it the Cabinet Office.

(Source: Govt of Iraq)