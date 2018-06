By John Lee.

UAE-based Crescent Petroleum has signed the initial contracts to develop the oil fields of Gilabat-Qumar (in Diyala), Khashim Ahmer-Injana (in Diyala), and Khudher Al-Mai [Khider al-Mai] (in Basra and Muthana).

Mr. Abd Allah Al-Kadhi, the head of exploration and production in the company, said that production will start after three years.

The contracts will now be sent to the Cabinet to be ratified for final signature.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)