Turkish Dam causes Water Shortage in Iraq

By John Lee.

Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi chaired a meeting of the Ministerial Council for National Security (pictured) on Sunday, focusing on the water shortage in Iraq.

The Council viewed a presentation by the Minister of Water Resources, Hassan Al Janabi, which included a plan to address the expected water scarcity for the current summer.

The problem has been exacerbated by the filling of the Ilısu Dam in Turkey, and the recent irregular rainfall.

According to a report from The National, water levels in Iraq’s main rivers have fallen by at least 40 percent in recent decades.

(Sources: Media Office of the Prime Minister, The National)