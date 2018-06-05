Video: Will Iran-US Tensions threaten Iraq’s Stability?

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

It’s been three weeks since the parliamentary election in Iraq and many Iraqis voted for a nationalist party opposed to foreign interference.

But both Riyadh and Washington want an Iraq that is sympathetic to their interests and pro-Iran militias were instrumental in defeating ISIL.

Worries in Iraq are increasing that tension between Iran and the US, along with its Saudi ally, could undermine stability in the country.

