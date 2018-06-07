Election Recount Ordered; Electoral Commission bosses Sacked

By John Lee.

The Iraqi parliament has ordered a nationwide manual recount of all votes from the parliamentary elections, following claims from Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi that there had been serious violations.

Iraq’s top judicial authority, the Supreme Judicial Council, will also take over the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), replacing the local heads in each of the provinces by judges.

Last month’s elections saw a low turnout, and an unexpected victory for Shia leader Moqtada al-Sadr.

