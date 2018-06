By John Lee.

The US oil company Chevron has signed an agreement with Iraq’s Basra Oil Company (BOC) and Dhi Qar Oil Company (DQOC) to provide expertise and services, including seismic surveys, to the Iraqi companies.

Assim Jihad, Spokesman for the Ministry of Oil, said the Ministry aims to sign more memorandums of understanding with international companies to exchange experience and develop local capabilities in the oil and gas sector.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)