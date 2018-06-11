KBRwyle Wins New Iraqi Contract

KBR announced today that its global government services business, KBRwyle, has been awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification to provide base life support services to the U.S. Army throughout Iraq in support of Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR).

The Army Contracting Command (ACC) awarded this one-year task order modification, exercising the third option year on the task order. The ACC awarded the original task order in December 2014 under the Logistics Civil Augmentation Program (LOGCAP) IV contract.

Under this contract, KBRwyle will continue to assist the Army in meeting base life and logistical requirements for its deployed forces. KBRwyle’s support will include firefighting, power generation and morale, welfare, and recreation (MWR).

KBRwyle will also provide waste and facilities management including custodial, laundry, post office, food and water, vector and pest management services.

In addition, KBRwyle will help transport and load cargo, as well as oversee fuel handling and airfield operations at military sites in Erbil, Al Asad, Taji, Al Taqaddum, Al Bashur and Q-West in Iraq.

Byron Bright, KBRwyle President, said:

“We have a legacy of serving the U.S. military, and are proud to continue through this task order modification … Whether it is preparing dinner for our soldiers or refueling an aircraft on the flight line, KBRwyle will go on providing dependable and expert services to the Army.”

KBRwyle has provided military contingency support to U.S. and allied forces through multiple LOGCAP contracts for more than twenty years. KBRwyle’s international footprint and military readiness expertise enables it to rapidly mobilize and respond to the military’s combat and exercise support needs.

Estimated revenue associated with this task order modification will be booked into the backlog of unfilled orders for KBR’s Government Services business segment.

(Source: KBR)