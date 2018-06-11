Turkey “Postpones” filling of Ilisu Dam

By John Lee.

Turkey has reportedly postponed the filling of the Ilisu Dam on the Tigris river until July, as fears of major water shortages in Iraq increase.

According to a report from The National, water levels of the Tigris have reduced significantly since last week, sparking renewed panic among Iraqis.

The Turkish Ambassador to Iraq, Fatih Yildiz, told reporters that an agreement was signed last month between the two countries to regulate the flow of water.

He added that dams built in neighbouring Iran on its tributaries of the Tigris have contributed to low water levels.

