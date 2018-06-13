Sadr, Amiri announce Political Alliance

By John Lee.

Nationalist cleric Moqtada al-Sadr and Hadi al-Amiri have reportedly announced an alliance between their political blocs.

The groups who won first and second places respectively in last month’s parliamentary election.

While Sadr’s Sairoon Alliance is opposed to Iranian involvement in Iraq, Amiri’s Fatah (Conquest) Coalition is head of an Iranian-backed militia.

At a joint press conference in Najaf, Sadr said “our meeting was a very positive one, we met to end the suffering of this nation and of the people. Our new alliance is a nationalist one.”

(Sources: Reuters, Al Jazeera, Moqtada al-Sadr website)