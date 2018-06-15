Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 14th June 2018).
Note: ISX will be closed starting from June 17, 2018 to June 19, 2018 due to the religious holiday of Eid Al-Fitr. The next trading session will be held on Wednesday (June 20, 2018).
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD803 (-0.5%) / $861 (-0.5%) (weekly change) (-1.1% and +3.0% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 7.6 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD4.2bn ($3.5 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- The Central Bank of Iraq decided to allow citizens to withdraw cash from the points of sale deployed at the agents of electronic payment companies and traders in the Iraqi market. (CBI)
- Mosul Bank (BMFI) resumed trading on June 14, 2018 after discussing and approving 2016 annual financial results.
- International Islamic Bank (BINT) resumed trading on June 10, 2018 after providing its 2016 annual and 6M17 financial results.
