Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 14th June 2018).

Note: ISX will be closed starting from June 17, 2018 to June 19, 2018 due to the religious holiday of Eid Al-Fitr. The next trading session will be held on Wednesday (June 20, 2018).

The RSISX index ended the week at IQD803 (-0.5%) / $861 (-0.5%) (weekly change) (-1.1% and +3.0% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 7.6 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD4.2bn ($3.5 mn).

ISX Company Announcements