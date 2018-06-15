New Career Opportunities in Iraq

By John Lee.
The United Nations has advertised new positions in Iraq:
- Fleet Logistic Assistant, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Senior Area Coordinator, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Safe Return Project Manager, Heartland Alliance for Human Needs
- Deputy Head of Office – Programmes, Save the Children
- Health Program Manager, Save the Children
- Senior Electoral Officer, UNAMI – United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq
(Source: UN)
(Picture: Finger pressing a new career start button, from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
No comments yet.