GKP Receives Further Payment from KRG

By John Lee.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP) has confirmed that a gross payment of $19.7 million ($15.5 million net to GKP) has been received from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for Shaikan crude oil sales during March 2018.
(Source: GKP)
By John Lee.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP) has confirmed that a gross payment of $19.7 million ($15.5 million net to GKP) has been received from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for Shaikan crude oil sales during March 2018.
(Source: GKP)
No comments yet.