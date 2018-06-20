Navigate

GKP Receives Further Payment from KRG

By on June 20, 2018 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP) has confirmed that a gross payment of $19.7 million ($15.5 million net to GKP) has been received from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for Shaikan crude oil sales during March 2018.

