By John Lee.

Talks between ExxonMobil and Iraq on the multi-billion-dollar Common Seawater Supply Project (CSSP) have reportedly broken down.

According to Reuters, the director general of the Basra Oil Company (BOC) told reporters that the BOC will award the contract through a tender process, which it expects to complete at the end of July.

It adds that the BOC has already shortlisted three companies from an initial list of seven for the contract.

(Source: Reuters)