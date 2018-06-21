Supreme Court Confirms Election Re-Count

By John Lee.

Iraq’s Supreme Federal Court has reportedly upheld a law mandating a nationwide recount of the votes from May’s parliamentary election, which had been ordered following claims from Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi that there had been serious violations.

The court has also ruled that the cancellation of votes from people overseas, the displaced, and Peshmerga was unconstitutional.

Earlier this month, Iraq’s top judicial authority, the Supreme Judicial Council, took over the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), replacing the local heads in each of the provinces with judges.

Last month’s elections saw a low turnout, and an unexpected victory for Shia leader Moqtada al-Sadr.

(Sources: Reuters, AFP)

(Picture credit: Essam-al-Sudani)