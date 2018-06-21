UKEF Financed 3 Iraqi Projects last year

By John Lee.

UK Export Finance (UKEF) has published its annual report and accounts for 2017 to 2018, in which it lists three export projects supported in Iraq:

Enka UK Construction Ltd received letter of credit guarantees and supplier credit totalling £87,910,650 for the construction of a gas-fired power plant for Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity;

GE Global Services GMBH received buyer credit and direct lending totalling £87,211,216 for the construction of a gas-fired power plant for Iraq's Ministry of Electricity;

Fortress Diagnostics Ltd received export working capital of £112,258 to supply healthcare equipment to Iraq's Ministry of Health.

(Source: UK Govt)