Navigate

Navigation

UKEF Financed 3 Iraqi Projects last year

By on 21st June 2018 in Investment, Iraq Banking & Finance News, Iraq Industry & Trade News

By John Lee.

UK Export Finance (UKEF) has published its annual report and accounts for 2017 to 2018, in which it lists three export projects supported in Iraq:

  • Enka UK Construction Ltd received letter of credit guarantees and supplier credit totalling £87,910,650 for the construction of a gas-fired power plant for Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity;
  • GE Global Services GMBH received buyer credit and direct lending totalling £87,211,216 for the construction of a gas-fired power plant for Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity;
  • Fortress Diagnostics Ltd received export working capital of £112,258 to supply healthcare equipment to Iraq’s Ministry of Health.

(Source: UK Govt)

Related posts:

UKEF helps GE and Enka secure Power Contract $210m UK Support for GE Power Deal Siemens to add 700 MW to Rumaila Power Plant Mansurya Power Plant to delivering up to 720MW
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply