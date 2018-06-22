New Career Opportunities in Iraq

By John Lee.
The United Nations has advertised new positions in Iraq:
- Programme Officer, UNOPS – United Nations Office for Project Services
- Information Management Officer (Child Protection), UNICEF – United Nations Children’s Fund
- Information Management Officer (Education), UNICEF – United Nations Children’s Fund
- Mechanical Technician/Operator, Mines Advisory Group (MAG)
- Temporary Resident Program Manager, National Democratic Institute (NDI)
- Roving Logistician, Terre des hommes (Tdh)
(Source: UN)
(Picture: Finger pressing a new career start button, from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
No comments yet.