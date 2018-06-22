New Career Opportunities in Iraqi Kurdistan

By John Lee.
The United Nations has advertised new positions in Iraqi Kurdistan:
- Junior-Berater Stabilisierung der Lebensgrundlagen, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ)
- Information Management Associate (ETC), WFP – World Food Programme
- IT Solutions Associate (Beneficiary Services for Partners), WFP – World Food Programme
- Security Assistant, WFP – World Food Programme
- International Value Chain Specialist, FAO – Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
- Logistics Head Of Departement, Action contre la Faim – ACF International
- Human Resources Coordinator, Première Urgence Internationale (PUI)
- Mental health coordinator, Première Urgence Internationale (PUI)
- Operations Assistant, UNAMI
(Source: UN)
