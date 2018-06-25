KRG Barzani, US CENTCOM discuss Security Developments

Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani received the commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM) General Joseph Votel, US Consul-General in the Kurdistan Region Ken Gross and their accompanying delegation.

They discussed security and political developments in Iraq and the wider region, highlighted steps towards the formation of the new Iraqi government and the role of the Kurdistan Region in this process.

They stressed the importance of military coordination among coalition, Iraqi and Peshmerga forces, especially in hunting remnants of ISIS and eliminating their recent movements in the region. Coordination between coalition and Peshmerga forces was highly valued and the United States emphasized they will continue military support.

They also discussed the latest developments in Syria, stressing that the political settlement that would guarantee the rights of all communities, is the only solution.

Chief of Staff to the Kurdistan Region Presidency Dr. Fuad Hussein, Minister of Interior and KRG acting Minister of Peshmerga affairs Karim Sinjari, and military commanders Sheikh Jaafar and Najat Ali also attended the meeting.

(Source: KRG)