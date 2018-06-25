Navigate

Navigation

Video: Farmers Furious at Suspension of Farming Rice, Corn

By on 25th June 2018 in Agriculture

From AFP. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Farmers in Iraq’s southern agricultural province of Diwaniyah were left fuming this week after the country’s agriculture ministry announced it would suspend the cultivation of rice, corn and other cereals that demand large amounts of water because of an unusually bad drought.

View on YouTube

Related posts:

Water Shortages: Iraq Bans planting of Rice, Corn Iraqi Farmers fight against Imported Goods, Corruption Kurdish Farmers call out Foul Play by Importers Video: Ex-Sports Stars seek to Shake Up Politics
Tags: ,

One Response to Video: Farmers Furious at Suspension of Farming Rice, Corn

  1. Brad Adams 25th June 2018 at 23:15 #

    Fire up a reactor and pump salt water to boilers then take the steam that is created for purified water to the fields!!

Leave a Reply