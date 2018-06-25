Video: Farmers Furious at Suspension of Farming Rice, Corn

From AFP. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.
Farmers in Iraq’s southern agricultural province of Diwaniyah were left fuming this week after the country’s agriculture ministry announced it would suspend the cultivation of rice, corn and other cereals that demand large amounts of water because of an unusually bad drought.
Fire up a reactor and pump salt water to boilers then take the steam that is created for purified water to the fields!!