Lockheed Martin wins $86m Iraq Contract

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Corp., Marietta, Georgia, has been awarded an $86,798,783 five-year contract order under the basic indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (FA8553-17-D-0004) for support to the Iraqi Air Force.

The support will include contractor logistics support, technical assistance and logistics, to include aircraft and aerospace ground equipment, spares, repairs and familiarization training on their six C-130J aircraft.

Work will be performed at Martyr Mohammed Ala Air Base, Iraq, and is expected to be completed by June 30, 2022.

Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $16,648,642 are being obligated at the time of award.

The overall value of the contract is set at a ceiling value of $100,000,000. This contract order is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Air Force Life Cycle Management, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)