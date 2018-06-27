Hope Bus for At-Risk Kids in Iraq

The Iraqi Children Foundation intervenes in the lives of children who are vulnerable to abuse, neglect, and exploitation by criminals, human traffickers, and extremists. Street lawyers offer legal protection to orphans, street kids, and children displaced by conflict. Social workers provide help with trauma, health care, abuse, and child labor.

Now, a brand new mobile center – the “HOPE BUS” – offers tutoring, nutritious meals, psychosocial care, life lessons, and fun to at-risk kids.

Challenge

At the end of the Iraq War, there were an estimated 800,000 orphans. Approximately 1.4 million kids were displaced by ISIS violence.

Thousands of kids work, some begging or selling items on the streets, collecting cans at trash dumps. or working in other risky jobs. Many suffer from trauma and lack key legal documents to go to school and get food or other benefits. These kids are at great risk of abuse, neglect, and exploitation by criminals, extremists, and human traffickers

Solution

The street lawyers work closely with neighborhood leaders, police, and judges to defend kids who are arrested. They get legal documents for kids to go to school and get food and other benefits. Social workers address issues of trauma, healthcare, abuse and neglect, and help families start small businesses so kids can stop working at the dump or begging.

Now, the new HOPE BUS delivers tutoring, nutrition, trauma care, and fun to these children!

Long-Term Impact

Street lawyers, social workers, and HOPE BUS teachers change lives. Ahmed (16), who lost his dad to a suicide bombing, was arrested for a stealing a motorbike he used to deliver food as the family breadwinner.

A street lawyer proved the bike was stolen before Ahmed bought it and he was released to support his family. A social worker helped rescue orphan Noor (13) by dissuading an aunt from marrying her off for money and helping them start a home business.

Now the HOPE BUS joins the mission!

Additional Documentation

This project has provided additional documentation in a PDF file (projdoc.pdf).