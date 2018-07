From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

The mandate for Iraq’s parliament has expired – with no new leadership confirmed.

The country’s still waiting for the results of a manual recount of suspect ballots from last month’s election.

That’s due to get under way in some regions on Tuesday and will take about two weeks – leaving Iraq in political limbo.

Al Jazeera‘s Mohamed Vall explains: