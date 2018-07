By John Lee.

Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) will reportedly soon unify customs duties to streamline the system and prevent the double taxation of the Kurdistan Region’s businessmen.

According to Rudaw, Erbil and Baghdad have two different customs fees, causing disputes between the two aresa.

They previously reached a preliminary agreement on unifying the customs fee, but could not agree on who would receive the revenues.

More here.

(Source: Rudaw)