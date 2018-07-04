Iraq no longer subject to FATF Monitoring

By John Lee.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has congratulated Iraq for the significant progress made in addressing the strategic deficiencies in the areas of anti money laundering (AML) and countering the financing of terrorism (CFT) identified earlier by the FATF and included in its action plan.

Iraq will no longer be subject to the FATF’s monitoring under its on-going global AML/CFT compliance process, and will work with their FATF-Style Regional Bodies MENAFATF (Iraq) as it continues to further strengthen its AML/CFT regime.

(Source: FATF)