US Lawmakers Visit Baghdad, Erbil, and Mosul

U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham, Jeanne Shaheen, and Elizabeth Warren visited Iraq July 1-4 to meet with senior Iraqi government and security officials and to observe Iraq’s stabilization efforts following the military defeat of ISIS.

Senators Graham and Shaheen spent July 1-2 discussing Iraq’s cooperation with the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS with U.S. and Iraqi officials.

On July 3, accompanied by U.S. Ambassador to Iraq Douglas Silliman, Senators Graham and Warren met in Baghdad with Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, while Senator Graham also met with Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani in Erbil.

During their visit, Senators Graham and Warren visited Mosul to view the progress made in Iraq’s second-largest city, a year after its liberation from ISIS. The senators also learned about the continuing challenges in rebuilding Mosul.

The United States has provided more than $1.7 billion in humanitarian assistance to Iraq since 2014 and has contributed more than $190 million to support critical stabilization activities in areas liberated from ISIS control.

In Baghdad on July 4, Senators Graham and Warren celebrated the U.S. Independence Day with the Ambassador, his guests, embassy staff, and members of the American armed services.

In all of their meetings, the senators discussed the full range of bilateral and regional political, economic, and security issues, and reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to help Iraq combat the scourge of terrorism and to continue working with Iraq’s leaders and people to strengthen the U.S.-Iraq relationship under the Strategic Framework Agreement.

(Sources: US Embassy, Elizabeth Warren)