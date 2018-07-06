New Career Opportunities in Iraq

By John Lee.
The United Nations has advertised new positions in Iraq:
- WASH Coordinator, Terre des hommes (Tdh)
- WASH Technical Officer, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)
- IT Solutions Associate, UNAMI – United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq
- ECHO Project Manager, Save the Children
- Proposal and Reporting Coordinator, Save the Children
- Safety & Security Director, Save the Children
- CASH Programing Consultant, Save the Children
(Source: UN)
(Picture: Finger pressing a new career start button, from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
No comments yet.