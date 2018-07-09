Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 5th July 2018).

The RSISX index ended the week at IQD733 (-5.3%) / $786 (-5.3%) (weekly change) (-9.6% and -5.9% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 5.9 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD12.9bn ($10.6 mn).

ISX Company Announcements