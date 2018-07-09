Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 5th July 2018).
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD733 (-5.3%) / $786 (-5.3%) (weekly change) (-9.6% and -5.9% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 5.9 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD12.9bn ($10.6 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) officially announced Iraq’s exit from the follow-up area, as the CBI and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) / Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) have made significant progress in improving and addressing deficiencies and meeting all its obligations towards FATF recommendations. (CBI.iq)
- The ISX moved trading of 16 companies from the regular market to the non-regular market starting Jul. 5, 2018 due to the following reasons: 1) Due to the decrease in annual trading volume: BROI, TZNI, VWIF, NAHF, 2) Due to not trading in 2017: BEFI, 3) Due to the decrease in all indicators: NDSA, VZAF, 4) Due to being under CBI custody: BDFD, BDSI, BLAD, 5) Due to not submitting the annual reports of 2014-16: BUOI, SIGT, IKHC, ITLI, IMPI, and IFCM.
- Al-Sadeer Hotel (HSAD) will hold an AGM* on Jul. 29, 2018 to discuss and approve 2014 and 2016 annual financial results. ISX will suspend trading of HSAD starting Jul .24, 2018.
- International Islamic Bank (BINT) will hold an AGM* on Jul. 24, 2018 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results. ISX will suspend trading of BINT starting Jul. 19, 2018.
- Iraq Noor Islamic Bank for Investment (BINI) will hold an AGM* on Jul. 17, 2018 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results. ISX will suspend trading of BINI starting Jul. 12, 2018.
- New shares of Al-Mosul for Funfair (SMOF) from the capital increase from IQD400mn to IQD800mn through 100% bonus issue resumed trading on Jul. 4, 2018.
- The following companies were suspended from trading starting Jul. 4, 2018 for not disclosing their 1Q18 financial results: INCP, IHLI, NDSA, MTMA, HBAG, HISH, IICM, ITLI, IMPI, IEAB, SILT, SIGT, SBAG, VKHF, IKHC, IFCM, IMCM, and IHFI.
- Mamoura Real-estate Investment (SMRI) and AL-Nukhba for General Construction (SNUC) resumed trading on Jul. 1, 2018 after discussing and approving 2017 annual financial results.
- Cross Transactions: 864 mn shares of Asiacell (TASC) on Jul. 2, 2018, which represents 0.28% of TASC capital.
