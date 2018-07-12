Navigate

ONEm Partners with Asiacell Iraq

By on 12th July 2018 in Iraqi Communications News

UK-based ONEm is partnering with Asiacell to bring unlimited news and entertainment content from Reuters to Iraq.

Asiacell subscribers can now exclusively access global news on any mobile device.

The #Reuter service provides full coverage of real time news and entertainment content in Arabic delivered by SMS.

Users interact with the #Reuter service menu by SMS and receive their chosen category of news and entertainment content from returned SMS, enjoying unlimited use of the service for 600 IQD per week.

(Source: ONEm)

