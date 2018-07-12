ONEm Partners with Asiacell Iraq

UK-based ONEm is partnering with Asiacell to bring unlimited news and entertainment content from Reuters to Iraq.
Asiacell subscribers can now exclusively access global news on any mobile device.
The #Reuter service provides full coverage of real time news and entertainment content in Arabic delivered by SMS.
Users interact with the #Reuter service menu by SMS and receive their chosen category of news and entertainment content from returned SMS, enjoying unlimited use of the service for 600 IQD per week.
(Source: ONEm)
