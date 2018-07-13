GKP Appoints New Director

Following the earlier announcement that Philip Dimmock will retire and thus not seek re-election at today’s Annual General Meeting, Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP) has announced the appointment of Martin Angle as Senior Independent Non-Executive Director with effect from Monday 16th July 2018.

Mr Angle has had a distinguished executive career across investment banking, private equity and industry. His previous roles include senior positions with SG Warburg & Co. Ltd, Morgan Stanley, Dresdner Kleinwort Benson, as well as the Group Finance Director at TI Group plc, then a FTSE100 company.

More recently, he spent time at Terra Firma Capital Partners where he held various senior roles in its portfolio companies. As a Non-Executive Director he has served on a number of Boards including Savills plc, where he was the Senior Independent Director, National Exhibition Group (Chairman), Severstal, and Dubai International Capital.

He currently chairs the Remuneration Committee and is a member of the Audit, Nomination and Sustainability Committees at Pennon Group, a FTSE 250 company.

On joining the GKP Board following the Annual General Meeting, Mr Angle will also succeed Philip Dimmock as Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and join the Audit and Risk Committee.

Jaap Huijskes, Gulf Keystone’s Non-Executive Chairman, said:

“We are very pleased to welcome Martin Angle to the Board. Martin brings a depth of financial, commercial and boardroom experience to the Company and we look forward to his support and counsel at this exciting time as we prepare to invest to increase production at Shaikan.

“On behalf of everyone at the Company, we would also like to thank Philip Dimmock for his considerable contribution to the Board since his appointment; he leaves the Company at a time when the Company has strengthened considerably.“

(Source: GKP)