Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 12th July 2018).
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD731 (-0.3%) / $784 (-0.3%) (weekly change) (-9.9% and -6.2% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 4.9 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD5.0bn ($4.2 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- The CBI signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with UnionPay International Company to contribute to the development of intelligent payment technologies and electronic payment services in Iraq. UnionPay is one of the largest companies in China and most Asian countries in this field, in addition to being the third largest international company to issue and collect cards. The CBI notes that this is the third memorandum signed by the bank in 2018 with international card companies as part of its plans to expand the use of high technology to promote card work and develop payment systems in accordance with international best practice. (CBI)
- UK-based ONEm is partnering with Asiacell (TASC) to bring unlimited news and entertainment content from Reuters to Iraq. Asiacell subscribers can now exclusively access global news on any mobile device for 600 IQD per week. The Reuters service provides full coverage of real time news and entertainment content in Arabic delivered by SMS. (Iraq Business News)
- Al_Rabita Al_Maliya Co (MTRA) will hold a joint GA with (Bilad Al-Sham for Money Transfer and Al-Shariq for Money Transfer) on Jul. 26, 2018 to discuss merging these three companies and deciding to change the company from a Money Transfer company into an Islamic Bank according to CBI’s approval.
- Iraqi for Tufted Carpets (IITC) will hold an AGM* on Jul. 25, 2018 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results. ISX will suspend trading of IITC starting Jul. 22, 2018.
- National Bank of Iraq (BNOI) will hold an AGM* on Jul. 23, 2018 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results. ISX will suspend trading of BNOI starting Jul. 18, 2018.
- International Development Bank for Investment (BIDB) will hold an AGM* on Jul. 18, 2018 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results. ISX will suspend trading of BIDB starting Jul. 15, 2018.
- Iraqi Middle East Bank (BIME) completed their legal amendment of article (six) on Jul. 3, 2018 to decrease the number of BoDs from 7 members to 5 original members and other 5 alternative members.
- Cross Transactions: 510 mn shares of Cihan Bank for Islamic & Finance (BCIH) on Jul. 8 and Jul. 11, 2018, which represent 0.2% of BCIH capital.
