OILSERV joins Iraq Britain Business Council

The Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) has announced that OILSERV has joined the Council.

OILSERV is an independent Oilfield Service Company founded with the purpose of providing world class solutions to clients operating across the Middle East and North Africa.

OISERV’s comprehensive range of business lines covers the full life cycle of oilfield services, from exploration drilling and logging to constructing surface production facilities, and from integrated project management to end-of-life field production and maintenance.

Their technical experts, working in close collaboration with the Integrated Oilfield Services team, enable OILSERV to the be a highly effective drilling and work-over turnkey partner for their clients.

OILSERV has been actively supporting the Iraqi Oil and Gas industry since its inception and has become a key contributor to the communities where it operates as well as recruiting and developing hundreds of graduates from local university and technical colleges.

(Source: IBBC)