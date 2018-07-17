Video: Death Toll Rises in Southern Iraq Protests

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

For two weeks, demonstrators have gathered in southern Iraq to protest against the lack of access to electricity, clean water, and jobs.

Protesters have said that they are organising peacefully and the response of the security forces has been excessive, after at least eight people have been killed.

The government in Baghdad has promised to address the protesters’ concerns, but many say that they don’t trust any of Iraq’s politicians.

Al Jazeera‘s Osama Bin Javaid reports: