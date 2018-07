By John Lee.

Russian oil company Lukoil has published tenders for two projects at its West Qurna-2 oilfield:

Decentralised Water Injection Facilities – click here for more information;

Gas Turbine Power Plant Expansion – click here for more information.

Interested companies have until 23rd July to apply for documents, and bids will be accepted until 23rd August.

(Source: Lukoil)