Video: Protests Outside Oil Field near Basra

By on 19th July 2018 in Iraq Oil & Gas News, Politics, Security

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

People are still protesting across southern Iraq, despite a promise by the prime minister to create jobs and improve public services.

The unrest began in the oil-rich province of Basra last week and has spread to several other large cities.

Demonstrators say they’re not benefitting from Iraq’s vast oil wealth, because of government corruption and mismanagement.

Al Jazeera‘s Osama Bin Javaid reports:

