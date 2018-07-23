New Career Opportunities in Iraqi Kurdistan

By John Lee.
The United Nations has advertised new positions in Iraqi Kurdistan:
- Deputy Representative, UNFPA – United Nations Population Fund
- Child Protection Coordinator, Terre des hommes (Tdh)
- National Project Officer (FAP), UNAMI – United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq
- Human Settlements Officer/Technical Supervision, UNOPS – United Nations Office for Project Services
- Ethics and Assurance Manager, Mercy Corps
(Source: UN)
(Picture: Success, growth, career, development signpost from 3D_Creation/Shutterstock)
