APL adds new Iraq Port Call

APL has announced that the Gulf Asia Express 2 (GA2) service will soon be calling the port of Umm Qasr.

The service will also make a second call to Jebel Ali during the return leg of its service rotation to Asia. These developments demonstrate APL’s commitment to continuously provide market connectivity between the Far East and Middle East.

The enhanced GA2 service is primed to offer Asian shippers direct access to the Umm Qasr port in Iraq which is only accessible through feeder services via Jebel Ali currently. With the addition of Jebel Ali to its Middle East – Asia lap, the GA2 service will offer shippers with the best in class transit time for export cargo from Jebel Ali to the Far East.

The improved GA2 service will commence sailing from Shanghai on 6 August with the following port rotation:

Shanghai – Ningbo -Taipei – Shekou – Tanjung Pelepas – Port Klang – Jebel Ali – Umm Qasr – Jebel Ali – Port Klang – Hong Kong – Shanghai

(Source: APL)