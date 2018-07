From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Demonstrations in Iraq have spread to the capital Baghdad.

Although a smaller gathering than seen in the last 2 weeks in the south of Iraq, a significant number of protesters in the capital have been demanding change.

“Injustice and lack of job opportunities” are at the top of their demands.

Al Jazeera‘s Imran Khan reports from Baghdad, Iraq: