Oil Ministry Finalises Export Figures for June

By John Lee.

Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has announced final oil exports for June of 105,640,161 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.521 million barrels per day (bpd), an increase from the 3.490 bpd exported in May.

These exports were entirely from the southern terminals, with no exports registered from Kirkuk via Ceyhan.

Revenues for the month were $7.264 billion at an average price of $68.758 per barrel.

The oil was shipped by 38 international companies from the ports of Basra, Khor Al-Omaia and the SPMs on the Gulf.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)