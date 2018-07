By John Lee.

Prime Minister Dr. Haider Al-Abadi has directed an additional 800 billion dinars ($669 million) to Iraq’s housing fund.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s office, the directive “came in the interest of providing housing loans to citizens, which is estimated at about 25 thousand new housing loan, which in turn will create jobs for citizens and meet their basic needs“.

(Source: Office of the Prime Minister)