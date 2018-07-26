Kuwait donates Generators to Iraq

Kuwait has donated 17 mobile electric generators with a total capacity of 30,000 kilowatts to Iraq, the Undersecretary of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Electricity and Water, Mohammed Bushehri has announced.

In a press statement, Bushehri said the donation came “to alleviate the electricity crisis in the Iraqi city of Basra”.

“In the light of the current difficult circumstances faced by our brothers in Iraq, which is partly due to a severe shortage of electricity, His Highness the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah has instructed us to provide urgent assistance to brotherly Iraq” he said.

The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity announced last Friday that Kuwait would supply it with fuel to operate the power stations in the country.

Videos were circulated on social media showing a convoy of generators and fuel tankers heading to Iraq.

Iran has recently stopped exporting electricity to Iraq as a result of Baghdad’s accumulated debt.

(Source: Middle East Monitor)

(Picture: Parliament in Kuwait City. Credit, Leshonai)