Iraq Stock Market Jumps 15% in 1 Week

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 26th July 2018).
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD792 (+15.1%) / $849 (+15.1%) (weekly change) (-2.4% and -1.6% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 28.6 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD9.5bn ($7.9 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- Al-Hamraa for Insurance (NHAM) will hold an AGM* on Sept. 10, 2018 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results. ISX will suspend trading of NHAM starting Sept. 5, 2018.
- Modern Sewing (IMOS) will hold an AGM* on Aug. 8, 2018 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results. ISX will suspend trading of IMOS starting Aug. 5, 2018.
- Ashur International Bank for Investment (BASH) will hold an AGM* on Jul. 31, 2018 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results. ISX suspended trading of BASH starting Jul. 26, 2018.
- International Development Bank for Investment (BIDB) resumed trading on Jul. 25, 2018 after discussing and approving 2017 annual financial results and deciding to distribute 5.2% cash dividend (IQD0.052 dividend per share, 6.0% dividend yield).
- Al-Ameen for Insurance (NAME) resumed trading on Jul. 25, 2018 after discussing and approving 2017 annual financial results.
- Iraq Noor Islamic Bank for Investment (BINI) resumed trading on Jul. 24, 2018 after discussing and approving 2017 annual financial results and deciding to distribute 2.4% cash dividend (IQD0.024 dividend per share, 2.4% dividend yield).
- AL-Sadeer Hotel (HSAD) will hold its AGM* on Jul. 29, 2018 to discuss and approve 2014, 2015 and 2016 annual financial results and increase the capital from IQD1.239 bn to IQD1.362 bn through 10% rights issue. ISX suspended trading of HSAD starting Jul. 24, 2018.
- Kurdistan International Bank (BKUI) disclosed the current ownership percentages of Bahra Muhammed Yassin and Khan Adil Disco as 8.27% and 8.89%, respectively.
- International Islamic Bank (BINT) postponed its AGM* from Jul. 24, 2018 to Jul. 31, 2018 due to the absence of some BoD members.
- Al Janoob Islamic Bank for Investment and Finance (BJAB) started trading on Jul. 22, 2018 after 21 days of depositing the company’s shares. The company’s share price will be free only for the first three sessions.
- Cross Transactions: 12 bn shares of Mosul Bank (BMFI) on Jul. 24, 2018, which represents 4.75% of BMFI capital. 510 mn shares of Cihan Bank for Islamic & Finance (BCIH) on Jul. 22 and Jul. 26, 2018, which represent 0.2% of BCIH capital.
