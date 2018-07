By John Lee.

Italy’s Saipem has been awarded a contract by ExxonMobil Iraq Limited for the DS6 project for the debottlenecking of the West Qurna field, in the south east of Iraq.

Debottlenecking is a process that optimises a plant in order to increase its overall capacity.

The works will have a duration of 23 months and will mainly be executed in the Rumaila fabrication yard, owned by Saipem.

(Source: Saipem)

(Picture: Saipem chief executive, Stefano Cao)