By John Lee.

Rosneft has reportedly sent a delegation to Duhok to discuss starting work on three oilfields next month.

According to the report from Rudaw, the state-controlled Russian company will work at three locations: Batle, Zawita, and in Sarsang and Chamanke in Amedi.

It is expected to extract 180,000 barrels of oil per day.

In October, Rosneft signed Production Sharing Agreements (PSA) with respect to five production blocks in Iraqi Kurdistan.

(Source: Rudaw)