Video: Why Oil-Rich Iraq Needed Kuwait Energy Deal

By on 28th July 2018 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Many ask why oil-rich Iraq needed to make Kuwait energy deal

Iraq’s government has signed a deal with Kuwait in a bid to alleviate its energy crisis after the lack of kerosene and electricity led to widespread unrest.

But many are asking why Iraq, which holds the world’s fifth-largest petroleum reserves, needs help from Kuwait.

Al Jazeera‘s Imran Khan reports from Baghdad:

