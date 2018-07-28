Video: Why Oil-Rich Iraq Needed Kuwait Energy Deal

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Many ask why oil-rich Iraq needed to make Kuwait energy deal

Iraq’s government has signed a deal with Kuwait in a bid to alleviate its energy crisis after the lack of kerosene and electricity led to widespread unrest.

But many are asking why Iraq, which holds the world’s fifth-largest petroleum reserves, needs help from Kuwait.

Al Jazeera‘s Imran Khan reports from Baghdad: