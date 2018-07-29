Online Damage Assessment system in Nineveh

The Nineveh Governor Nofal al-Akoub and EU Delegation representative Mathieu Goodstein launched the Online Damage Assessment System in Mosul at the Governorate building.

The system gathers information about the damage of vital facilities in a centralised data base and informs administration and donors on both needs and projects implementation in restoring stability and future development of the city.

The reporting system uses web and mobile phone applications, easy graphical interface in both English and Arabic languages, and contains the damages assessed in the province accurately for each sector.

Furthermore, it provides an opportunity for citizens, local and international government agencies, NGOs and donors to monitor process of reconstruction and improvement of services that are fundamental to daily life.

Mathieu Goodstein from the Delegation of the European Union to Iraq, said:

“This project illustrates perfectly well the tangible impacts such initiative has. The real time data collection equally strengthens accountability on all sides of the equation, and the end result is the improvement of the conditions of the people of Ninewa. It is noteworthy to point out that such tool is “homegrown”, epitomizing an Iraqi solution of an Iraqi situation. Widening its scope, this tool clearly has the potential to be replicated in other Governorates – covering a wide range of sectors”.

Nofal al-Akoub, Governor of Nineveh stated that:

“This EU visit is a support to the local government of Nineveh. We also thank UNDP for its support for the reconstruction, which was the first organization to support of Nineveh province. This online system is unique in Iraq and the rest of the provinces can borrow this experience and we are fully prepared to support that.”

The system was developed under Local Area Development Programme (LADP), implemented by United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and funded by the European Union. In addition, LADP has supported the Governorate in building capacity for effective planning through the development of Ninewa Response Plan.

(Source: UNDP)