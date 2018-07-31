$1.6bn Investment in a New Tourist City

By John Lee.

Asiacell boss Faruk Mustafa Rasool (pictured) has announced a $1.6-billion investment in a new tourist city on Kurdistan’s Lake Dukan.

According to the report from Rudaw, the 3,250-hectare complex will include accomodation, two cable cars, an island, “and many other interesting places”.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) approved the project, which is is expected to create 26,000 jobs, in 2013, but it was delayed by land disputes and the process of compensating local land owners.

Mustafa is the owner of Asiacell and chairman of Faruk Holding Company.

(Source: Rudaw)