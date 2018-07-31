Navigate

Navigation

Electricity Ministry Denies Saudi Solar Power Deal

By on 31st July 2018 in Iraq Industry & Trade News

By John Lee.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Electricity, Dr. Musab Sari al-Mudaris [Mussab Serri al-Mudaris] (pictured) has denied reports that he had told Bloomberg about an agreement to buy electricity from Saudi Arabia.

He said the statement from the news agency is incorrect.

Bloomberg had cited Mudaris as saying that Saudi Arabia agreed to build a 3,000-megawatt solar power plant in Saudi Arabia and sell the electricity to Iraq at $21 per megawatt-hour, a quarter of what it paid Iran for the imports.

Iran recently stopped supplying electricity to Iraq due “the accumulation of debts owed by Baghdad“.

(Source: Ministry of Electricity, Bloomberg)

Related posts:

Iraq Fails to convince Iran to Resume Power Supply Iraq to continue Importing Electricity from Iran Call to Reopen Iraq-Saudi Pipeline Iran, Iraq to Synchronize Power Grids within Months
Tags: , , , , ,
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply