Iraq Invests to Boost Nasiriyah Oil Field

By John Lee.

Oil Minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi [Allibi, Luiebi] has ordered the state-run Dhi Qar Oil Company (DQOC) and Iraq Drilling Company (IDC) to develop the Nasiriyah oil field in Dhi Qar province.

He said the Ministry has budgeted $140 million to raise production from the current 90,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 200,000 bpd within a year.

The field has estimated reserves of 4.4 billion barrels of oil.

It was originally offered as part of a larger project, known as the Nasiriyah Integrated Project (NIP), which would include the contruction of a 300,000 bpd refinery.

In January 2018, Iraq dropped the NIP, saying it will rely on a newly formed state oil company to develop the Nassiriya oil field, and leaving only the nearby refinery project for investors.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)