By John Lee.

Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has announced interim oil exports for July of 109,847,268 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.543 million barrels per day (bpd), an increase from the 3.521 bpd exported in June.

These exports were entirely from the southern terminals, with no exports registered from Kirkuk via Ceyhan.

Revenues for the month were $7.597 billion at an average price of $69.163 per barrel.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)