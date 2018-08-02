By John Lee.

The Al-Bayan Center for Planning and Studies has just published a new report from our Expert Blogger Ahmed Tabaqchali.

Entitled “Understanding Iraq’s debt: An overview of its status, outlook and origins“, the report argues that much of that debate about Iraq’s debt is out of context, mixes loosely related facts and figures and mostly comes without an understanding of the concept of debt or debt servicing costs or debt sustainability.

The paper’s aim is to provide an understanding of Iraq’s debt, its origins, developments, status and implications for the future in dealing with the challenge of reconstruction.

Read Ahmed Tabaqchali’s full report here in English, and here in Arabic.